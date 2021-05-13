Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,859 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 405,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,567,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 408,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,020,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $184.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.