Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,692 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $287.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.09 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average is $247.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.