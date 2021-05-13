Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,779 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.