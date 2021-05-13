Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

