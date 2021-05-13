Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TUFBY remained flat at $$11.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.00.
About Thai Union Group Public
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.