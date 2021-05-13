Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUFBY remained flat at $$11.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

