The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $19.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.21 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $11.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.36 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.73 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.91.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

