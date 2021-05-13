The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at TD Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,924. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

