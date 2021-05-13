The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $53.27 Average PT from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,778. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

