The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 468,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

