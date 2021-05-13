The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SZC opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

