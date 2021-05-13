The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of SZC opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $45.79.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
