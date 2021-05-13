The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.19

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 11106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,401,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $22,962,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

