The European Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.
About The European Equity Fund
