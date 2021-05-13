The European Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

