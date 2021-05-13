The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,800 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,786 ($101.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,420.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,555.38. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £102.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

