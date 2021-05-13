The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Rocket Companies by 225.1% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 186,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $507,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

