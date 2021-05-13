The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Rocket Companies by 225.1% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 186,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $507,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.