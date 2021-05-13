The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $93.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.