The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

HCKT stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $523.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

