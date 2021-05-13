The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.