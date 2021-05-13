The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Head to Head Review

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $276.92 million 3.29 -$116.06 million $2.16 6.46 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment -43.98% 12.35% 4.60% The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apollo Investment and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 3 1 0 2.00 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.48%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Apollo Investment pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

