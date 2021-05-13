The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Up 5.5%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.85. 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,515,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEV. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

