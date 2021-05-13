The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Up 5.5%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.85. 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,515,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEV. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.
The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)
