The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) were down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 21,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,525,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.
About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.
