The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) were down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 21,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,525,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

About The Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

