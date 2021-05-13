The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.03. 144,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,209,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

