The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 148,260 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CSX were worth $117,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.