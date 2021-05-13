The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McKesson were worth $145,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $53,739,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.