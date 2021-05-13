The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Booking worth $93,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,172.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,386.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,180.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

