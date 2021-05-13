The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,840 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $97,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

