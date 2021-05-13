The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 86,320.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,419 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

