The Panoply (LON:TPX) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 315.41 ($4.12), with a volume of 102363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Specifically, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £38,400 ($50,169.85). Also, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 38,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,953 ($130,589.23). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,276 shares of company stock worth $13,865,231.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The company has a market capitalization of £252.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.93.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

