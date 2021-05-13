The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

RMR opened at $37.82 on Monday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

