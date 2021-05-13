The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

