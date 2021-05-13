The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. 217,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

