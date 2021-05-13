The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.91

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$86.91 and last traded at C$86.88, with a volume of 1777145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$81.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$158.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

