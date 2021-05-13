The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $751.52.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $9.59 on Wednesday, reaching $504.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,828. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $682.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $770.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

