The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $600.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $751.52.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $504.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $682.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 172.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,108,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

