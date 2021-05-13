The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $600.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TTD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $751.52.

TTD opened at $504.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $682.92 and its 200-day moving average is $770.75. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $269.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 381,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,442,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

