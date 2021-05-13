The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $700.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.52.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $504.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $682.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.86, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

Shares of The Trade Desk are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.