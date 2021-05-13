The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

Shares of DIS opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

