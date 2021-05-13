The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.03.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

