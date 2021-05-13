The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $28.50 Price Target at Wedbush

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.39.

WEN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,543. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

