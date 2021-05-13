The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 99,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,543. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

