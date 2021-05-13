The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 99,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,543. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.
In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
