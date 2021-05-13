The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

