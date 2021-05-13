The Westaim (WEDXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. The Westaim had a negative net margin of 97.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Westaim has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

