Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $454.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $2,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 274.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.