TheStreet Downgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to C

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.