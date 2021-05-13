Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,769,711 shares in the company, valued at $532,069,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.83 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,500,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 118.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

