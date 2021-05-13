Thor Mining (LON:THR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 13,126,531 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.51 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.90.

About Thor Mining (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

