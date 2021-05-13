ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $26.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDUP. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.78. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.