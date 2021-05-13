Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of TLRY opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tilray by 155.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 83.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

