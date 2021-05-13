TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.65

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €26.65 ($31.35) and last traded at €25.80 ($30.35), with a volume of 26849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €26.30 ($30.94).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

