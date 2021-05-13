TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.07. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $111.68.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

