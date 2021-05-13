TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Robert Millner Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Robert Millner bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.44 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of A$435,280.00 ($310,914.29).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Millner purchased 100,000 shares of TPG Telecom stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.87 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$686,600.00 ($490,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. TPG Telecom’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

